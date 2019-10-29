Unlicensed motorist kills two in Rundu

RUNDU - A 22-year-old unlicensed motorist bumped and killed two people who were travelling on a bicycle on the Trans Caprivi-Highway where it passes through Rundu.

The unlicensed driver was arrested and is behind bars waiting to appear in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

The accident happened on Sunday evening and the victims, both male, died on the spot.

“The driver was driving a motor vehicle without a driver’s licence on Sunday at around 19h20 at Sikanduko location. It is alleged that the driver of a Toyota Raider, 22 years old was driving from west to east on the Trans Caprivi-Highway and bumped two people who were on a bicycle (cycling) and died on the spot,” said the police report.

The one deceased was identified as Munango Lukas, 15, while the other was only identified as Ntsamba (age unknown) but their next of kin were informed and police investigations continue.

2019-10-29 07:21:43 | 3 hours ago