unWrap - Big Ben taps into online monetising

Here is another way creatives can monetise their content online.

Creativity requires creatives and talents to think out of the box and the current pandemic has shown which artists are capable of doing this. One such artist is award-winning Big Ben, who has gone out of his way to keep music enthusiasts entertained.

The Moro Moro hitmaker used his previously-recorded live concert from 2018 to stream it on various social media platforms and had adverts, placed by corporates and SME’s, playing during the broadcast.

“A few companies hesitated, as the concept is fairly new and they went with a let’s-wait-and-see approach but a few were interested and invested in it. We did this because we are unable to host live concerts at this point,” he said.

Big Ben says the event was successful, based on the views the concert stream currently has, although he had hoped for more advertising.

“I am happy that a simple thought became a project. Many creatives are asking as to how I pulled it off and I believe a door has been opened for us. Those with bigger networks and big fanbases will certainly make it work. It is up to us to try it,” he said.

Despite the numbers being as low as 100 views during the live session, they have since spiked to over 12 000 viewers.

It is possible... Big Ben urges creatives to make money from their content.

