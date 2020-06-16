unWrap - Emily’s fitness and wellness journey Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

×

Ivona Frans

What seemed to be body-shaming of her future body inspired Miss Namibia finalist 2019 Emily Kandanga to take on physical training to prove them wrong. Soon after, she fell in love with working on her physique and has never looked back since.

In 2009, Kandanga started her fitness pursuit, co-founding Sweat Fitness Namibia. According to her, this was one way she could share the immediate effects of exercising with as many people as she possibly could.

“Like anything that’s worth having in life, it takes hard work and dedication. I am passionate about movement and my mission is bigger than what I can even see for myself, so I’m going to continue grinding,” she said.

Narrating her journey, the fitness enthusiast says being in the fitness business has taught her people skills.

“This business has taught me that you cannot run a thriving business without amazing people or relationship skills. People are at the centre of it all. Moreover, walking the talk is crucial and that is how I keep clients motivated, constantly reminding them of the goals they have set out for themselves – and most importantly, why they want to achieve those set goals,” she narrated.

According to the wellness guru, health is an outfit that looks different on everybody; therefore, nutrition is number one.

“People have always cared about their health; it’s just how much they are willing to do about caring that fluctuates. Many people don’t have a good grasp on how to eat real food. So, I always make it a priority to have an open chat about food and see where I can meet my clients on their journey. Developing good eating habits and unlearning mentalities that don’t serve you when it comes to food is key,” she stated.

Kandanga envisions herself going after it all in five to 10 years to come. For her, getting to be a daily inspiration and source of knowledge about fitness and nutrition for her community continues to be her biggest achievement and fuel.

2020-06-16 09:39:45 | 9 hours ago