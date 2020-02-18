unWrap - The Den opens to local artists Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Selma Shiwaya

Fashionistas who have been bored with the mass market fashion now have the chance to pursue locally designed styles, thanks to the Den.

The Den is a contemporary shop that features the works of designers from across Namibia by renting out rails for their collections.

After all the talk on creating space for local designers and no action fashion designer, Melissa Poulton took it upon herself to bring the idea to life. Despite having had the fear of stepping up for this great idea in 2019, the couturier decided to take a leap of faith.

“I saw this as an opportunity to test how it will work, how people will respond, whether it will work for designers and if the public would want to buy,” she said.

According to Melissa, space creates an opportunity for all local designers to showcase and sell their garments. “This is something that I’ve been working towards ever since I started designing. I have been building on this idea over the years because working with private clients is not necessarily what I want to do for life. I want to have space where I have my garments sold and I believe it will make it so much easier for all of us as local designers,” she explained.

The Den has it all sorted out for designers to meet their desires. Designers also have the option of renting a table for their garments.

Designers interested in renting a rail to sell their garments are required to fill out application forms and meet a set of requirements.

Currently, The Den only has a capacity of ten designers and as such, it will have to accommodate different designers each month.

The shop is situated at the Brewers Market, and it operates from Tuesday to Saturday from 11h00 to 20h00.

