Upbeat Suburbs ready to ruffle feathers

WINDHOEK – Having narrowly lost out in the semifinals of the Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) Premier League title race last term, Khomasdal rugby outfit Western Suburbs have put the past behind them and look forward to start the season on a clean slate.

Suburbs youthful conditioning coach Wally Winkler is in high spirit and has urged his players to approach the new season with more vigour and determination, if the team is to achieve greater heights.

A delighted Winkler expressed satisfaction with the big turnout at the club’s pre season gathering in Windhoek on Monday evening, that saw the ambitious Khomasdalers welcome few new faces.

“The attendance was quite pleasing and I can only foresee a great season. We are starting on Tuesday (yesterday) with the fitness tests for the forwards to be followed by another session with the backline on Thursday.

“The entire setup looks very promising with the arrival of few new young players who have just completed high school at the revered Jan Möhr and Ella Du Plessis High Schools, respectively,” added Winkler.

Winkler also emphasized the importance of growth not only as athletes but becoming good citizens.

“Look, we are encouraging our players to focus on many other aspects apart from just playing the game of rugby per se. It should be about the sense of behavioural lifestyle on and off the field whilst keeping their eyes on the ball.”

Winkler is adamant it’s of utmost importance for players to undergo the fitness tests as such practice would allow the technical staff to set up a baseline ahead of the start of league activities.

“Overall, I’m very happy with the professional manner in which our young team conducted themselves last season and can only hope to produce more players for the national senior rugby team ahead of the world cup,” delighted the highly respected youthful mentor.

