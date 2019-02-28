Upsurge in suicide cases in Katima

KATIMA MULILO - The increase in suicide cases in Katima Mulilo has become a disturbing occurrence in the north-eastern town.

A 24-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in the bush between Greenwell Matongo and the shack dwellers settlement last Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson in Zambezi, Sergeant Kisco Sitali confirmed the incident to New Era. According to Sitali the body was discovered by passers-by who alerted the police.

It is not clear what led to him commiting suicide as no note was found on him.

The deceased has been identified as Sankwasa Silishebo and his next of kin have already been informed about the tragic turn of events.

According to Sitali this year alone nine dead bodies were found by the police and the majority of them were people who took their own lives.

He also said that most them were young people and he thus called on parents to be closer to their children and “engage social workers should they notice that their children are going through psychological problems”.

