Uueziua, Hikuam clinch professional contracts …heading to USA and Taiwan

WINDHOEK – Brave Gladiators pair of Beverly Uueziua and Millicent Hikuam have bagged professional contracts that will now see them ply their trade in the United States of America (USA) and Thailand respectively.

It was announced yesterday at Football House that Uueziua have secured a one-year contract with Taiwan’s Fu Jen Catholic University football side in Xinzhuang, New Taipei City in Taiwan, while Hikuam joins forces with Corban Warriors in America plays on a four-year sports management scholarship, Compatriot Annouscka Kordom also plays for Corban Warriors in the US.

“This is an incredible opportunity for me and to every girl who thought her dreams are beyond reach and not valid, this shows that hard work, discipline and determination can take you places,” said the excited Uueziua.

She also sang praise to coach Mervin Mbakera, Jackie Shipanga and the entire management at the Skorpion Zinc Mine. “We as girls, who love and play football, will always be indebted to Jackie Shipanga, she has, and continues to do, wonders for us, the discipline she instils in us and the efforts she puts into making sure we are fully equipped for the adult world is just incredible.

“I wouldn’t be gracing the football fields if it wasn’t for coach Mervin Mbakera, who went to go get me at the farm on numerous occasions and believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. I owe him my football career and this signing is dedicated to him.”

“Lastly, I just want to say thank-you to Skorpion Zinc Vendetta for allowing us to play ball again, your money and resources got us the exposure we needed and we are truly humbled.” –Additional info: Cosafa.com



2019-04-02 10:04:51 1 hours ago