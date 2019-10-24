Uutoni unveils new boxing board Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK – Sport minister Erastus Uutoni yesterday appointed a new Namibian Professional Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (NPBWCB).

The appointment is in line with the boxing act of 1980 section 4 (1) of the boxing and wrestling control act.

Former health minister Dr Bernard Haufiku will chair the new board.

Other members include lawyer Saima Nghihalwa, Trevor Mills, Maria Pogisho and Joseph Penomuenyo Shikongo.

The new board will effectively start their work on 5 November – a day after the expiry term of the current board.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new board members, Uutoni said the new officials will be in responsibile for regulating and controlling boxing tournaments in the country.

“The board is responsible for the regulation, controlling and exercising general supervision over boxing and wrestling tournaments in Namibia. This body is also entrusted to guard against undesirable practices of boxing and wrestling to protect the interest of boxers, wrestlers, promoters, officials and the public in general.”

Uutoni urged the incoming board members to play their part and unite the nation through the sport.

“I have always said that as an individual, we always have to remind ourselves that we are here today and gone tomorrow. Thus, it is important to note that the organisation we are entrusted with are not our own but for many others to come and build on the foundation we are laying today,” he said.

“Therefore, if we fail to build or play our part, the future generations will suffer not simply for the sake of suffering but because of our ignorance of the fact that it’s not about us but others as well. We want to see an organisation that stakeholders, boxers and the public has full confidence in.”

He warned the incoming board members to shy away from nepotism and tribalism.

“Yes, colleagues who are going to be appointed for these responsibilities should not look at people that, I love this group, this one I’ll not give attention. No! It’s a national thing and you are only there for that time; you contribute what you need to contribute and when your term comes to an end either you’ll be reappointed or maybe you exit,” the minister said.

“But let’s just work for the nation, these things of tribalism, nepotism, regionalism … please colleagues who are taking over, don’t try to enrich yourselves through this because you know boxing generates a lot of money, just be satisfied with the little that you get. You will never get rich with that money but only damage your reputation.”

