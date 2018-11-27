Vehicle repair ends in tragedy at Omutsegonime

OMUTHIYA - A 52-year-old man from Omutsegonime village died instantly on Sunday evening after the vehicle he was busy repairing collapsed on him.

Oshikoto police regional crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Naomi Katjiua, confirmed the incident.

“The incident happened around 21h00 on Sunday at Iikunino location, Omutsegonime village. It is alleged that the deceased, Hiskiel Ndahangwapo, was busy repairing his vehicle when the jack slid, causing the vehicle to fall on him and killing him instantly,” said Katjiua

The body was taken to Omuthiya police mortuary for autopsy. His next of kin have been informed.

In an unrelated matter, a 24-year-old woman will appear in the Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court this week on a charge of concealment of birth and murder, after she allegedly dumped her newly born baby into a toilet drain.

According to Katjiua, the incident happened around 03h00 on November 19 at NK bar, based at Amilema cuca shops, where the suspect, Loini Iipinge, is employed as a bartender.

The suspect allegedly gave birth to a baby and threw it in a drain. “The body was discovered by the police after receiving information and they went to dig in the drainage with the assistance of the public. The suspect was arrested and appeared in court, while the foetus was taken to Omuthiya police mortuary for autopsy,” said Katjiua.

2018-11-27 09:51:50 1 months ago