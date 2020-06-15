Versatile winger Klim signs with Jersey Reds Otniel Hembapu Sports Khomas

English Rugby Football Union (RFU) Championship side Jersey Reds, which campaigns in the UK’s second-tier rugby system, confirmed over the weekend that it has signed Namibian international Lesley Klim along with other 15 recruits ahead of the 2020/21 Championship season. Klim, who also played for Walsh side Ospreys from 2018 until recently having also previously played for English Doncaster Knights, joins Reds after having spent a brief spell with the club on loan from Ospreys last season before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic that prevented him from making his debut in the away game at Nottingham – and subsequently ended the season.

The 25-year old winger’s move to Reds comes days after the club offloaded his compatriot Namibian flanker Janco Venter along with 19 others who were all deemed surplus to requirements. Klim is a 13-times-capped Namibian international who featured in the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan against New Zealand and South Africa.

Having been capped by Namibia throughout the age-grades and at sevens, Klim made his senior international debut in June 2017 against Spain at the World Rugby Nations Cup in Uruguay and has since never looked back. The utility winger also having captained Namibia at the 2016 World University Rugby Sevens Championship, hosted by Swansea University. Jersey Reds’ director of rugby Harvey Biljon welcomed the new players and said: “This is an exciting quartet, make no doubt about it. Lesley and Jack are both experienced players who have the potential to become key parts of our squad – supporters will be excited to see them in action, as well as by Kurt’s aerial skills and Ryan’s proven ability as a try-scorer.”

– additional info from www.jerseyreds.je

