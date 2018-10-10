Veteran skipper Uanivi parts ways with Starlile

WINDHOEK – Namibia Premier League (NPL) reigning champions African Stars FC veteran skipper Pat-Nevin Uanivi has parted ways with the Katutura giants, after both parties failed to reach terms on the player’s future at the club.

According to well-placed sources, Uanivi and the club’s management failed to reach common ground on the terms and conditions of a new contract that was offered to the player, with Uanivi said to have demanded an improved offer but the club dug in its heels.

Having unwaveringly served Stars with distinction and honour for over 10 years, Uanivi has now parted ways with Stars and currently remains club-less, although he was recently spotted training with Unam FC.

Christened after legendary Scottish football mastermind Patrick “Pat” Nevin, the 31-year-old defender has captained Stars to multiple league and FA trophies over the past eight years and is widely regarded as one of the finest and highly skilled defenders of his generation.

Widely admired for his discipline and commanding qualities on and off the pitch, Uanivi was instrumental in helping Stars lift the 2008/09, 2009/10, 2014/15 and 2017/18 league trophies, while the pint-sized tough-tackling defender also stirred the Katutura giants to FA Cup glory in 2010, 2013 and 2014 as well as last season, to mention but a few of his successes at the club.

