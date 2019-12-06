Visible Talent grand finale in full swing Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – The Visible Talent’s scouting for talent has come to an end and the nation waits in awe for the big day when the judges are going to choose the most talented person in the country.

The show that recognises Namibian talent, had a theatre week last week to select the top 30 participants from which only three will make it to the grande finale.

Erastus Nakamwe, one of the organisers of the show, said selecting the top 30 participants was not just a walk in the park, as they have sent home a lot of talented participants because of the limited number permitted to the final.

“Namibia really has the talent and we wish we could accommodate all the participants in the grand finale. However, we advise them not to give up on their dreams and to continue showcasing their talents,” Nakamwe said.

According to him, what is going to be more interesting about the show is the fact that they have selected different talents.

He said, “We are going to prove that art and creativity can also create jobs just like any other career in the country. This will be a great opportunity for young people to get off the streets and do something productive.”

The organisers congratulated the nation, including MTC who is the main sponsor of the event, for giving them monetary support to ensure the event is a success.

Founded by Namibian musician Abraham Mumbangala (popularly known as Tate Buti), Visible Talent is expected to take place tomorrow at TransNamib sports field and three best participants will be awarded.

The first prize winner takes N$50 000, first runner up N$30 000 and the third winner N$10 000.

The Omalaeti Production crew which includes, Tate Buti, Deon of PDK and Top Cheri will be part of the judging committee while Namibian socialite and model, Maria Nepembe, will be one of the guest judges.

