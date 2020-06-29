Vivo Energy and Baobab join forces to partner on KFC Namibia Staff Reporter Business Khomas

×

Vivo Energy, the pan-African retailer and distributor of Shell fuels and lubricants, in partnership with Baobab Khulisani, have agreed to form a new joint venture, trading as Synergy Foods (Pty) Ltd. This new joint venture will manage and operate the KFC Namibia franchise, currently operated by Atlantic Chicken Company. Completion of this transaction and related change of franchise owner is subject to legal agreements and regulatory approval.

The KFC Namibia portfolio consists of 21 restaurants, seven of which are in the Windhoek area alone, with others are spread around the country.

Baobab Energy Namibia plans to invest in growing the KFC business in the country and will both refresh and improve current KFC restaurants and look to open new ones, including adding restaurants at Shell branded service stations.

Commenting on the transaction, Edward Walugembe, managing director of Vivo Energy Namibia, said: “Partnering with Baobab in relation to KFC Namibia makes perfect sense for Vivo Energy. We understand that customers at our Shell-branded service stations want more than just a fill-up of fuel when they come to our sites. In recent years, we have invested heavily in growing and developing our convenience retail business; including the addition of quick service restaurants at our service stations. We have successfully added convenience and choice for our customers so the introduction of KFC Namibia is a natural development.”

Grant Wheatley, managing director, Baobab Khulisani added: “We have already partnered with Vivo Energy in Botswana and Côte d’Ivoire to manage and operate the KFC restaurants in those markets and are looking forward to bringing this recipe for success to KFC Namibia, meeting the stringent standards of the franchise group. Our first priority is ensuring we consistently provide our customers with the great KFC experience we are proud of, driving improvements through our passion for customer service and serving the great quality products customers in Namibia know and love.”

KFC Namibia is committed to supporting local employment. All existing KFC Namibia employees will transfer to Synergy Foods.

2020-06-29 09:15:18 | 2 hours ago