Voice Perfect Namibia targets 400 000 viewers

Laimi Hawala

Voice Perfect Namibia, an online singing competition, aims to reach out to more than 400 000 viewers locally and beyond Namibian borders – to vocally assist talented individuals to smoothly begin their musical careers.

The main objective of the competition is to create links between musically talented individuals with possible recording labels and producers. This was conveyed to Entertainment Now! by Laurentius Haindaka, the manager and founder of the project.

“Now, the artists are busy preparing to showcase their take on the songs they have been given; they will be guided by a coach for a perfect final product via Zoom or WhatsApp video calls whilst working on their presentations/performance. Artists will have one week to complete, prepare and get their performances ready. Therefore, this episode will take place for two weeks,” detailed Haindaka.

Forming part of the panel of judges for the show includes local rapper Lioness, multiple award-winning singer Monique English and the NAMAs 2016 female artist of the year, Chikune.

Haindaka hopes things will get better so that artists can have a live show with a live audience experience for them. “As a Namibian brand, we are proud to be giving back to the art industry through talent development. As the saying goes, ‘Music is a universal language; we believe in developing the language spoken and understood by many –music,” elaborated Haindaka.

The first auditions for the competition were held from May to June 2020. Episode three was the Rap Rendition round, where contestants had to cover a Rap song while singing it instead of rapping, and only 30 contestants made it through to the upcoming round (Top 30).

The host, Uejaa Kazondunge, said Episode four will be the in-house battles between the contestants.

“In this episode, they will have to battle the other artists they are grouped with; there are five groups, with each group having six artists,” explained Kazondunge.

One of the top 30 artists, Stacey Nyoni, also known by her stage name Royalty Stacey, said she is enthusiastic about the in-house battle rounds.

“What I’m most excited about is what the artists are going to pull out. We are all talented and it’s becoming tougher with every round and more so; everybody is gaining experience,” expressed Nyoni.

She further stated that she is scared; however, she thanks God for making it this far in the competition. Overall, the competition has matured her musically. It’s one of those life-changing experiences, which she is grateful for.

Follow the competition from the comfort of your home on all their social media platforms as they bring you raw Namibian talents on their YouTube channel at Voice Perfect Namibia.

