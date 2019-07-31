Vulnerable children at Tsumeb in need of funds for educational tour

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Fifteen children from less privileged backgrounds in Tsumeb are in need of funds to make their educational trip to the coastal towns of Namibia a reality.

Among activities that would form part of their educational tour, the children who are supported by the TOV HIV/AIDS Orphans and Vulnerable Children Organisation at the town will visit several places including the municipalities at the coastal towns, the aquarium and the University of Namibia campus in Henties Bay.

The TOV HIV/AIDS Orphans and Vulnerable Children Organisation’s Technical Adviser Reverend Edward Amadhila said they are in need of N$27 500 in order to make the trip possible for the 15 children.

“We received up to now N$6 500 for accommodation. We are in need of N$12 500 for accommodation and N$15 000 for transport. We have the food budget. While at the coast, they will visit a salt company, fishing companies, Namport, Dune 7, the aquarium in Swakopmund and many other places of interest,” said Amadhila. Furthermore, the children last weekend participated in a cleaning campaign aimed at keeping the town clean for visitors and inhabitants.

Explaining the motive for the clean-up campaign, Amadhila said Tsumeb was recognised as the second cleanest town in the country in the past. However, their aim is to be ranked the cleanest in the country in the next two years. “In the next six years, we want to be the cleanest town in Sadc region and in eight years the cleanest town in Africa,” Amadhila commented ambitiously.

2019-07-31 07:17:01 1 days ago