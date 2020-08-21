Waka Moo to host a kids’ awards Paheja Siririka Entertainment Khomas

Waka Moo, a show featuring Namibian children and personalities by engaging with viewers through the telling of local stories through entertainment and education, will be hosting the Standard Bank Waka Kids Choice Awards to celebrate young creatives on 12 December 2020.

Founder of the show Luis Munana said the awards will feature shortlisted categories with two segments.

“We will have winners’ awards or nominations by the children in the selection of their favourite/top performers and prizes for the kids, teachers and schools, so, in a nutshell, children will select the top performers of their choice and the other where kids will reward fellow kids, teachers and schools,” stated Munana.

Furthermore, the first segment has seven categories, which include Kids Choice for Top Artist, Radio Station, TV Show/Program/Movie, Namibian Public Figure, Cool Advert, Athlete and Corporate Company.

“For each category, there are descriptions expected from a nominee; for example, if one is nominated for the Kids Choice for Top Athlete, that contender should have represented the country nationally, thus setting a good example and he or she should be an adult,” stated Munana.

An establishment in the Kids Choice for Top Corporate Company must have a corporate social responsibility initiative beneficial to kids and is further expected to have a high level of face-to-face engagement with kids.

Isack Hamata, a representative from Standard Bank, said the bank prides itself in making dreams possible and growing Namibia in all manners possible.

“The Bank believes that its partnership with Waka Moo in the Awards is a natural extension of our purpose, which is to drive Namibia’s growth and realising the dreams of our Namibian people,” mentioned Hamata.

He said: “This partnership is also an extension of our involvement with Namibian youth in the areas of education, sports, health, arts and culture. We are happy with the results of those partnerships, particularly how they are benefiting the broader society. We hope for the same with these awards.”

The Standard Bank Waka Kids Choice Awards is adapted from The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (also known as the KCAs or Kids’ Choice), an annual American children’s awards ceremony show produced by Nickelodeon. The show honours the year’s biggest television, movie and music acts as voted by viewers of Nickelodeon networks worldwide. Winners receive a hollow orange blimp figurine, a logo outline for much of the network’s 1984–2009 era, which also functions as a kaleidoscope. - psiririka@nepc.com.na

