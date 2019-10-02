Waka Waka Moo on Early Childhood Development roadshow

Aletta Shikololo

A local animation production ‘Waka Waka Moo’ that features children from all over the country and local celebrities by telling Namibian stories, is on the road to make children’s first steps the right steps as they aim to improve Early Childhood Development (ECD) in the country.

The roadshow, which started on September 23 and will be ending on the 11th of October, is on the mission of touring four regions, Omaheke, Ohangwena, Zambezi and Kavango East.

Talking to Youth Corner! The Founder of Waka Waka Moo Luis Munana said ECD is important, as those are the early stages that shape children and moulds them into becoming functional adults.

“With this programme, we aim to address both children and parents because when we visit the centres or schools, the caretakers and teachers are present so the messages we give is for both of them. With every region there is a specific message that has to be communicated and the programmes are attended by community and regional leaders, so we address current issues that are pressing the regions and via our puppet show, we teach children certain messages that come from the television show, for instance, ‘Non-violence’,” Munana further explained.

Sponsored by Unicef, European Union, Inter team-Swiss, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health and Social Services and Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, Waka Waka Moo aims to raise ECD awareness to have more involvement of the community.

Munana thanked his team for putting much effort into the roadshow and making sure the ECD campaign becomes a success in the country.

