Walvis Bay post offices closed due to possible virus exposure

Business
NamPost yesterday confirmed that the Walvis Bay post offices will be temporarily closed due to possible exposure to Covid-19. 
The post offices will be closed for disinfection from Tuesday 23 June and may reopen on Friday 26 June. However, NamPost will advise in due course as to when exactly the post offices will be reopened. 

 “All post offices in Walvis Bay (Kuisebmund and Narraville) will close on Tuesday, 23 June for precautionary disinfection and reopen on Wednesday 24 June 2020. The decision comes after careful consideration of the possible risk exposure as one of our employees at Walvis Bay post office might have been in contact with an identified case. The staff member has been sent into self-isolation as we await guidance from the authority on further action,” read a statement from NamPost spokesperson, Wilson Shikoto. 

 Shikoto added that NamPost’s courier services will continue to make deliveries and collect essentials only.  
 He further urged NamPost customers to interact with the relevant post offices via email (info@nampost.com.na) as they continue to render much-needed services.  


