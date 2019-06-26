Walvis Bay SMEs capacitated with tools

WALVIS BAY - The Walvis Bay Urban Constituency office donated equipment worth N$130 000 to capacitate Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with the necessary tools in Walvis Bay in an effort to boost their businesses.

The equipment donated ranges from carwash equipment, engineering equipment, sewing machines and construction equipment.

Councillor Hafeni Ndemula and the Chief Regional Officer of Erongo Regional Council Ludmilla Doeses officiated at the equipment hand-over.

Doeses said council budgets N$910 000 each financial year to support small businesses in the seven constituencies in the region as they are an integral part in terms of economic development and job creation, especially in rural areas.

She stated the entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply through their respective constituency offices to benefit from the developmental fund.

In order for SMEs to benefit and to be considered for funding, they have to submit their business plans and business proposals. “The applications are then sent to the regional office where the selection process is done. However, we don’t give cash to the recipients. We buy the equipment for them. We also visit the projects from time to time to make sure that the equipment is put to good use,” she explained.

One of the recipients, Romanus Haraseb who also owns a carwash also expressed his appreciation towards council for assisting upcoming entrepreneurs, saying that they will put the equipment to good use.

2019-06-26 09:56:35 8 hours ago