Walvis field hospital ready

WALVIS BAY - The 18-bed field hospital put up by the Namibian Defence Force in response to the Covid-19 pandemic was handed over to the Erongo region’s emergency response team.

The hospital consists of two wards that can accommodate 18 patients but can be increased to 32 if the need arises.

It also includes a fully equipped intensive care unit, consulting rooms, a nurses’ station and a pharmacy.

The military hospital was set up at the same space where the 150-bed field hospital was supposed to be constructed.

Navy commander Rear Admiral Sinsy Nghipandua, during the handover, said the facility would be able to provide additional medical capacity to manage Covid-19 in Erongo, especially Walvis Bay as it is a fully equipped mobile hospital.

Erongo governor Neville Andre explained that mild to moderate cases would be dealt with at the military facility, while less serious cases would be sent to Henties Bay where the National Youth Service centre has also been turned into an isolation facility.

– edeklerk@nepc.com.na

2020-07-07 10:23:59 | 4 hours ago