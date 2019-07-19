Warrant of arrest out for three youngsters accused of rape

Roland Routh

WINDHOEK - Windhoek High Court Judge Christi Liebenberg yesterday issued a warrant of arrest with immediate effect for three youngsters accused of taking turns to rape a woman at Gobabis in 2016.

Kingsley Balzer, Fritz Naobeb and Norman Witbeen who are free on a warning failed to show up for their scheduled pre-trial hearing.

They were released in the care of their parents at the Gobabis Magistrate’s Court during their first appearance there, as they were all minors at the time.

It is alleged that they threatened the complainant with a panga on March 6, 2016 and then assisted each other in violating her, near Damara Block squatters camp in the district of Gobabis.

Each of them is facing five counts of rape, one count of assault and one count of theft.

According to the indictment, the complainant while on her way home after socialising with friends was accosted by the accused, threatened with a panga and raped her in turns with two of them holding the complainant while the other took his turn.

After the rape, the indictment states, they stole her cellphone.

The matter has been postponed to August 15 for another pre-trial hearing.

Balzer and Noabeb will be represented by Milton Engelbrecht, while Witbeen is still waiting for a lawyer to be appointed by Legal Aid. The state was represented at the pre-trial hearing by Advocate Felisitas Sikerete-Vendura.



