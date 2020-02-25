Warriors 2020 Chan fixtures confirmed Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

The Brave Warriors will start their 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) campaign with a clash against Guinea on 7 April at the Limbe Stadium in Cameroon.

The Chan organizers released the dates for this year’s tournament, which will see Namibia going against the likes of Guinea, Zambia and Tanzania in Group D.

Namibia will start against Guinea on 7 April at the Limbe Stadium while their second game will be against Tanzania on 11 April at the same venue. They will not have to move base as they finish off the group with a clash against Zambia on 15 April, also at 20h00 at the Limbe Stadium.

If they win the group, the Brave Warriors will take on the Group C runners up which could either be Morocco, Togo, Rwanda or Burundi. If they finish second in Group D, the Brave Warriors will face Group C winners. The quarterfinals will be played on 18 April.

Brave Warriors interim head coach Bobby Samaria is busy with over 30 players in camp until 21 March and only 23 will travel to the Chan finals to be held in Cameroon from 4 to 26 April 2020.

