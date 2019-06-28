Warriors have what it takes to overcome Bafana – Hindjou…Namibia, SA to clash tonight

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK- Former Brave Warriors midfield maestro Congo Hindjou is without doubt that Namibia will overcome regional rivals South Africa when the two countries meet tonight for their Group D Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) match.

Namibia last Sunday narrowly lost her 2019n Afcon opening match against the Atlas Lions of Morocco via an 89th minute own goal by striker Itamanua Keimuine, which saw Morocco bag maximum points to go top of Group D.

Today’s opponents, the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, also lost their Afcon opener against Ivory Coast, who beat them 1-0 to remain on course.

Despite Namibia’s slight defeat against Morocco, Hindjou is convinced the team demonstrated what they are capable of and also showed that they can bravely hold their own against any opponent any day.

Baring those qualities in mind, the 39-year old retired box-to-box midfielder has given the Brave Warriors a stamp of approval to freely and vigorously go about their business when they lock horns with their fancied neighbours.

“We are going to beat Bafana Bafana definitely, I don’t think that’s something we should negotiate on. They [Bafana] lost their first match which was more different from ours. We showed quality against Morocco, our defensive is compact and composed; all we need to do is to go forward with the ball. But overall, I don’t think South Africa will gain victory against us,” the ex-Okahandja Liverpool FC veteran confidently added.

Hindjou, who also played for Civics back in the days and went on to earn a total of 25 caps with the national team, positively reflected on the match against Morocco, saying he was pleased with the team’s defense and overall composure.

He further said with the current squad at Afcon, Namibia can do wonders at this year’s Afcon. “We have what it takes to overcome our neighbours, we know their weakness and their strengths. The technical team has done a very good job and I know they do understand what should be done [tonight] to make sure maximum points are in the bag, I believe in Mannetti and the team.”

