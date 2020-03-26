We Are In It Together! Staff Reporter National Khomas

New Era Publication Corporation would like to assure all our readers that we will continue sharing information on all our platforms, including social media and website, on a daily basis amidst the coronavirus outbreak challenges. As a responsible media group, tasked with the mandate of disseminating information to society, we will strive to do everything possible to support government and all stakeholders in sharing critical communication regarding Covid-19, despite the lockdown in the Erongo region, Windhoek, Okahandja and Rehoboth, to ensure that our readers are well informed.

