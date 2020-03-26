  • March 29th, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ National \ We Are In It Together!

We Are In It Together!

Staff Reporter   National   Khomas
749
0

Share on social media

New Era Publication Corporation would like to assure all our readers that we will continue sharing information on all our platforms, including social media and website, on a daily basis amidst the coronavirus outbreak challenges. As a responsible media group, tasked with the mandate of disseminating information to society, we will strive to do everything possible to support government and all stakeholders in sharing critical communication regarding Covid-19, despite the lockdown in the Erongo region, Windhoek, Okahandja and Rehoboth, to ensure that our readers are well informed.


Staff Reporter
2020-03-26 07:45:45 | 3 days ago
Home \ National \ We Are In It Together! - New Era Live

Be the first to post a comment...

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds