We don’t want to instil fear - navy commander Eveline de Klerk National Erongo

WALVIS BAY – Navy commander Rear Admiral Sinsy Nghipandua says residents in the Erongo region should strictly adhere to the prescribed lockdown measures that are currently in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 that has been declared a global pandemic.

During a press briefing held yesterday at the naval base in Walvis Bay, Nghipandua said that they do not want to instill fear or create a hostile relationship with members of the public but they merely want to protect members of the public from being infected with Covid-19.

However, he says it is disheartening that residents do not listen to the warnings and pleas made by the forces patrolling the streets.

“All in all, our aim is not to instil fear, that is why we are requesting the public to be good citizens and adhere to the guidelines and regulations set up to curb the spread of the disease,” he explained.

With the the lockdown entering the third day, Nghipandua noted that they experienced a few challenges such as non-compliance to lockdown measures by some members of the public.

“We also found some members of the public selling alcohol from their homes and kiosks while some taxi operators failed to adhere to the loading limit,” he said.

He added that five people were charged and fined for selling alcohol during the lockdown.

The Army, Air Force, Navy, Nampol, Namibian Correctional Services and other law enforcement elements ensure the lockdown measures are adhered to.

These operations are carried out in Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, Henties Bay, Karibib, Arandis and Omaruru areas for the duration of the lockdown.

2020-04-01 10:32:12 | 18 hours ago