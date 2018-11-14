We will be on top of our game come Saturday- Mannetti

WINDHOEK - The Brave Warriors will have to be on top of their game on Saturday when they take on joint Group-K leaders Guinea Bissau in their penultimate 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier.

Brave Warriors and Guinea Bissau will square off at 16h00 at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, with both sides currently sitting on seven points in Group K. Victory for either side will surely secure them a place at next year’s Afcon finals in Cameroon.

Namibia started off poorly losing 1-0 at Bissau last year and then drew with Zambia at home in August before taking all six points during their two-legged affair with Mozambique in September, and will Saturday be expected to continue that rich vein of form.

“We have to be on top of our game against Guinea Bissau. They are a strong side that likes to mix up their game and very good on the ball.

They are not on top of the group by fluke and they did not appear at the last Afcon by surprise, they know their business and we need to respect that and try to handle them and overcome that,” said Mannetti.

He added that the opposition’s aerial strength will be something they need to contain on match day. “They are a very psychical side with so much aerial strengths and they will be very dangerous at set-pieces from deep and we need to be aware of those at all times. This game will be defining for so many reasons so we will prepare thoroughly to make the nation proud.”

On Tuesday morning at training, it was a full house for the Warriors where Mannetti indicated that unavailable Wangu Gome will not be replaced as 26 players were called up, thus 25 are available including the doubtful Deon Hotto and the bereaved Riaan Hanamub whose father passed on Monday.

After Saturday, the Brave Warriors 2019 Afcon qualifiers campaign will end in Zambia in March 2019. The group winner and the runner-up will qualify for the 32nd edition of the Total African Cup of Nations to be played in Cameroon from 15 June to 13 July 2019.

Tickets for Saturday showdown are selling for N$50 each, at all Computicket outlets at Shoprite and Checkers stores countrywide as well as at Footfall House in Katutura.

2018-11-14 10:40:39 1 months ago