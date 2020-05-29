Wedding organisers violate state of emergency Loide Jason National Omusati

Omusati regional police commander Commissioner Titus Shikongo is concerned some residents of the region are not adhering to state of emergency measures and regulations, specifically regarding the mass gathering and social distancing that help to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In a telephonic interview with New Era this week, Shikongo said he is concerned that people still congregate in large numbers, especially during weddings, ignoring with impunity regulations and measures proclaimed by government.

President Hage Geingob on 18 March 2020 declared the current state of emergency covering the entire Namibia following in the wake of the worldwide outbreak of the virus.

The police are not fighting the public but they want to prevent the state’s health care system from being overwhelmed; therefore, the police find it necessary to direct residents to remain at home or in their place of residence to the maximum extent feasible, said the commissioner.

Shikongo singled out one wedding that occurred last weekend at Onandjaba in the Okalongo constituency, saying the event was overcrowded and some of them were intoxicated.

“The police was later informed. However, I should admit here that our officers gave wrong advice to the gatherers instead of resolving the matter. They advised the partygoers to congregate in small groups, which later resulted in a large populated group,” he said.

He said the police are currently hard at work to make sure people continue to adhere to the state of emergence rules and regulations that are in place.

“Although people appear to have a lot of alcohol consumption, we did not have physical evidence of alcohol to confiscate but we strongly urged our people to adhere as much as possible,” he further explained.

The commissioner explained several people have been arrested in the region after they violated the state of emergency regulations. Consequently, many of them paid fines of N$2 000 each.

Okalongo councillor Makana Iipinge has also expressed disappointment that people still organise large gathering such as weddings.

“I have attended more events such as funerals but people are adhering to the measure, but the weddings are always a problem,” he said.

The headman of Onandjaba village, Nakweenda Daniel, urged parents to strictly educate their children to stick to existing Covid-19 regulations and preventive measures when organising weddings because it does not portray a good image.

