Well-blended Warriors squad for Bafana…top guns in the mix Maurice Kambukwe Sports Khomas

Brave Warriors old-time campaigners such as veteran goalkeeper Virgil Vries, Chris Katjiukua, Peter Shalulile, Ananias Gebhardt, Denzil Haoseb, Larry Horaeb and Wesley Katjiteo are some of the experienced players that made the final 30-man squad that will face South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in tomorrow international friendly at Rustenburg’s Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

Warriors’ interim coach Bobby Samaria yesterday announced the final 30-member squad that will square off against South Africa in tomorrow’s friendly match, which will serve as preparation for both countries ahead of their respective upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers slated for next month.

From the initial 35-man squad called up by Samaria a few weeks ago for a two-week training camp ahead of the Bafana clash, the likes of veteran midfielder Willy Stephanus, defender Ivan Kamberipa, veteran defender Pat-Nevin Uanivi and youngster Brandon Neibeb are some of the noticeable players that failed to make the final 30-man squad.

Other upcoming and highly promising youngsters included in the squad announced yesterday are goalie Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Erasmus Ikeinge, Kleopas Nuukushu, Wendell Rudath and Elmo Kambindu to mention a few.

Speaking to the Namibia Football Association (NFA) media desk ahead of the team’s departure for Rustenburg yesterday, Samaria said he was confident that the team go toe-to-toe against the much-experienced Bafana side.

“In terms of where we are competition-wise, the objective at the end of the day is to measure our standard to the South African standard and see if we can meet it. We are not oblivious though, we have included six (6) of our foreign-based players. They will bring in more drive and experience to add to that of our local players,” said Samaria.

Tomorrow’s match will also provide Samaria with much needed time to fine-tune his charges as Namibia continues to prepare for this year’s edition of the Cosafa Cup, which is slated for 2-17 November, and the African Nations Championships (Chan), which takes place early next year in Cameroon.

The final 30-man squad is as follows: Goalkeepers: Ratanda Mbazuvara, Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Lloydt Kazapua and Virgil Vries. Defenders: Chris Katjiukua, Riaan Hanamub, Ananias Gebhardt, Emilio Martin,Vitapi Ngaruka, Larry Horaeb, Approcius Petrus, Rehabeam Mbango, Erasmus Ikeinge, Denzil Haoseb, Kleopas Nuukushu. Midfielders: Dynamo Fredericks, Immanuel Heita, Wendell Rudath, Gustav Isaak, Alfeus Handura, Llewelyn Stanley, Absalom Iimbondi, Wesley Katjiteo, Marcel Papama. Forwards: Elmo Kambindu, Issaskar Gurirab, Panduleni Nekundi, Salomon Omseb, Peter Shalulile and Joslin Kamatuka.

2020-10-07 09:28:26 | 4 hours ago