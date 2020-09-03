Welwitschia adds 40-bed isolation facility

WALVIS BAY - The Welwitschia private hospital, which has been at the forefront of fighting Covid-19 in Walvis Bay, has completed a 40-bed isolation facility to cater to more patients that are positive. Taking the media on a tour of the facility, the infection prevention and control coordinator at the hospital, Eleanor Jansen said it will complement the existing 33-bed ward that is currently fully occupied by Covid-19 patients. Jansen said the hospital saw a need to rather be on the safe side by being prepared, as Covid-19 is unpredictable. “We just wanted to be ready as the virus is unpredictable despite the fact that it seems the virus infections are stabilising. Apart from that, the facility will also enable us to assist other regions if the situation worsens in other regions,” she said. However, Jansen also indicated that Erongo might experience another peak due to the travel restrictions of Swakopmund, Arandis and Walvis Bay that were lifted on Sunday. “That is also why we will keep the new facility on as long as Covid-19 is around. We also recruited 16 more people to work at the field hospital ward on a fixed term contract of six months,” she added. Human resource manager of the hospital Estelle Ackerman also explained that the temporary facility was constructed with the assistance of the private sector while most of the items such as the flooring bought by the hospital can be sold once Covid-19 has cleared. “Some of the items are being leased as well and significantly cut the cost for the hospital,” she explained.

2020-09-03 09:33:16 | 7 hours ago