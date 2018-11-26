Welwitschias end European Safari on a high

Windhoek - The Namibian rugby team ended their European tour on a positive note when the 2019 World Cup bound Welwitschias defeated Portugal in their final match on Saturday.

Going into their final against Portugal on the back of 13-34 defeat at the hands of Spain a week before, the Namibian part timers dusted themselves off to beat the hosts by 29 points to 23.

Davies added that the ultimate aim of the tour was primarily to re-establish the playing philosophy: be competitive in every test they play and allow every player to have game time.

“It has been a good tour, and one that has challenged the players both on and off the field. I also hope an enjoyable one for all. It has certainly provided us with increased knowledge of how people react to different conditions and the circumstances of day-to-day touring pressures,” Davies said.

He added that this will be invaluable, as they build for the World Cup in Japan next year – as it has certainly challenged everyone, and created an understanding of Northern hemisphere rugby and how physical and quick the game is in that part of the world.

– Nampa

2018-11-26 09:46:58 1 months ago