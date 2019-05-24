Welwitschias opt for home-based players for remaining matches…at home against the Leopards tomorrow

WINDHOEK - Windhoek Draught Welwitschias will play their fifth SuperSport Rugby Challenge match against the visiting Leopards of South Africa tomorrow at the Hage Geingob Stadium.

This weekend’s selection will only comprise of local club players who will not only play this coming Saturday but the entire remaining SuperSport Challenge matches.

Coach Phil Davies said that the playing squad and management staff have been working together with premier clubs, preparing for SuperSport Challenge and premiership matches respectively.

“The aim has been to develop closer links with the club players and coaches in order to ultimately support Namibia’s World Cup build-up,’’ Davies said.

The main aim is to have a smooth transition into the final two SuperSport Challenge matches when the national team departs for the Nations Cup on 31 May.

Davies further believes in extending the pool of talent during these final SuperSport Challenge matches and during the upcoming Nations Cup, in order to finalise and select the preliminary World Cup squad before or on 20 June.

‘’These next few weeks are a fantastic opportunity for all players involved to stake a claim for the 50 man squad,” he added.

So far the team has lost all of their four matches with the latest being against the Touch Down Griffons last weekend (34-24). Leopards are also coming into the game with a defeat against Valke (52-50), as they stay winless in the competition and are sitting second from bottom of the north section log table.

