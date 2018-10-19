West Lane docket sent back to investigator

WINDHOEK - The prosecutor general has sent the docket back to the investigating officer in the case of six foreign nationals accused of a gangster-style armed robbery at West Lane shopping complex in Pionierspark Extension 1, Windhoek.

During the daring armed robbery, the accused stole more than N$N$400 000.

According to state prosecutor Marcus Angula the docket has been forwarded back to the police for further investigations to be carried out in order for the prosecutor general (PG) to properly pronounce herself on the matter.

Angula further informed the court upon enquiring on the status of the PG’s decision he was informed the PG would need two months to make a decision.

The case was on the court roll for the PG’s decision.

Magistrate Vanessa Stanley thus gave a final remand for the PG’s decision, postponing the matter for such to December 18.

The suspects, Kubeko Mthokozisi, Lukas Ndlovu, Khumalo Vincent Martin, Vusi Vuthelezi David, Shane Ntandoyenkosi Moyo and Mguni Sibusiso Vuthelezi all made an appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court yesterday from custody.

The group, which comprises four South African nationals and two Zimbabweans, is being charged by the prosecution with robbery with aggravating circumstances, pointing of a firearm, theft, attempted murder and unlawfully discharging a firearm in a public place.

The group denied any wrongdoing when they took a no guilty plea during their preliminary pleas in June.

All charges emanate from an armed robbery that took place at West Lane shopping complex in Pionierspark Extension 1, Windhoek late last year.

Police reports at the time stated that the group allegedly ambushed a G4S crewman at the shopping centre, who was busy opening cash-in-transit in order to put money into the loading box. One of the suspects apparently shot through the vehicle window and grabbed one of the G4S crewmen.

The group fled the scene in a Toyota Etios, an Audi and a Lexus with foreign plate numbers. All vehicles have since been impounded.

Upon their arrest the group were found with N$336 000 and US$6 500 (N$94 802.50).

The court refused to release the men on bail because there is a flight risk as the suspects could flee to their countries of origin in order to evade prosecution.

The six remain in custody at the trial-awaiting section of the Windhoek Correctional Facility.

2018-10-19 10:15:10 2 months ago