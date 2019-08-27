WGPS to hold memorial for its learners

WINDHOEK-The Windhoek Gymnasium Private School (WGPS) will hold a memorial service next week Thursday in remembrance of its two learners who perished in a car accident on Sunday on the B1 national road between Kalkand and Mariental.

Its Managing Director Colette Rieckert in an interview on Monday told Nampa that the service will be held at the school at 12h00.

“The school has a lot to do in preparation of the memorial service,” she added.

Meanwhile, hundreds of mourners which included community members, families and friends gathered in front of the school on Monday evening to pray, lay flowers and light candles in respect of the two school children who lost their lives, and those who survived the tragic accident

Sheriff Sean Naude from the Namibian Marshall Rangers who was at the accident scene told the mourners that prayers have already started there in order to save as many children as possible.

“Your wounds will heal. Your pain will go away, but our memories and souls will not go away. You are not alone, the nation stands behind you,” he comforted.

Also speaking to Nampa, on the side-line, 38-year-old Cornelia Afrikaner whose grade 7 son survived the accident said it is heart breaking to receive sad news while hoping your child is travelling safely.

“I came to share my condolences with everyone at the school and the gathering has brought comfort to the school,” she added. - Nampa

