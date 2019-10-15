Wife hangs herself after quarrel with husband

SWAKOPMUND – A Swakopmund woman committed suicide by hanging herself on Sunday evening in Mahetago suburb at the town shortly after informing her husband she was moving out. The woman allegedly tried to stab her husband before she locked and hung herself in their bathroom

The deceased, Victoria Hedelina Angustus, 30, was found hanging from an electrical cable in the bathroom by her husband and sister.

Crime-coordinator for the Namibian police in Erongo, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, yesterday said Augustus allegedly came home around 15h00 from DRC informal settlement and told her husband she was moving out.

Augustus took a kitchen knife to stab the husband but he overpowered her, took the knife away and he went to sit outside.

According to the police, the husband allegedly went back to their room and found that the deceased had locked herself in their bathroom. He went to sleep and woke up around 18h30 but found the bathroom still locked with his wife inside.

Iikuyu explained that the husband tried to call the deceased who did not respond. He then called the deceased’s sister and informed her about what was happening. “The sister came with her boyfriend around 19h00 and broke the bathroom door open and discovered the deceased hanging from a towel bar on a black cable,” Iikuyu said. He added that no suicide note was left and the police also do not suspect any foul play at this stage.

He said a post-mortem would be conducted this week to determine the exact cause of death.

