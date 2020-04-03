Williams ‘devastated’ by Wimbledon cancellation due to Covid-19 Staff Reporter Sports World

American tennis star Serena Wiliams was ‘shook’ to learn Wimbledon 2020 had been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The UK is on lockdown and Wimbledon has been the latest casualty in sport to fall victim of the coronavirus crisis.

The tennis tournament was due to start on 29 June, but the 134th Championships will now take place in the summer of 2021. “I’m Shooked,” Williams said on her social media, quoting a tweet from Wimbledon which announced the cancellation.

Roger Federer and Petra Kvitova also shared their disappointment at the tournament being called off. Wimbledon is just the latest major event to be cancelled this summer after Euro 2020 and the Olympic Games were postponed until next year.

All England Club explained the decision to cancel the flagship tournament was because they could not be sure the health crisis would be sufficiently improved so major events could be held later this year.

A statement on Wednesday confirmed: ‘It is with great regret that the Main Board of the All England Club (AELTC) and the Committee of Management of The Championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic.

‘The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021. “Uppermost in our mind has been the health and safety of all of those who come together to make Wimbledon happen – the public in the UK and visitors from around the world, our players, guests, members, staff, volunteers, partners, contractors, and local residents – as well as our broader responsibility to society’s efforts to tackle this global challenge to our way of life”

“Since the emergence of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in January, we have followed guidance from the UK Government and public health authorities in relation to our year-round operations, alongside developing an understanding of the likely trajectory of the outbreak in the UK. ‘This has enabled analysis of the impact of the Government restrictions on the usual commencement in April of the significant preparations required to stage The Championships, either on the original date of 29 June,

or at a later date in the summer of 2020.”

– www.metro.co.uk

2020-04-03 09:37:21 | 34 minutes ago