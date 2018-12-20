Windhoek clamps down on pirate taxis

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK - Windhoek City Police will focus on curbing illegal taxis this festive season as they are used to rob customers and as get away vehicles, the spokesperson of the City Police, Fabian Amukwelele said. He said all public transport will be pulled off during random operations and the big numbers written on the vehicle will be crossed-checked with the plate numbers.



Amukwelele said they will also run through their database to see if vehicle ownership information is correct. “All vehicles that will be impounded will be handed over to the rightful owners only next year after an investigation has been completed,” said Amukwelele.



General random vehicle screening will be carried out through the festive season that will focus on, vehicle fitness, roadworthiness, licence discs, wipers and tyre threads, he said.



In addition, Amukwelele discouraged homeowners to share their travel plans with strangers or on social (media) platform as this could lead to potential break-ins at their unmanned homes.



He stated that homeowners are also encouraged to get someone to guard their property while away. He also advised them to join a local WhatsApp group of a neighbourhood watch in the area as this serves as a self-policing platform for residence to report all suspicious activities.



He stated that apart from regular foot patrols that will be integrated in the operations, they will focus on crime hotspots, such riverbeds that are used as a shortcut into residential areas.



Amukwelele said liquor outlets will not be spared, as they are required to close on public holidays and those in contravention will receive a fine of N$1000.



Furthermore, he said drivers are welcome to call 061 290 3154 or 290 2717 to find out if they have outstanding warrants of arrest. He said those found on the road with outstanding warrants of arrest will be escorted to the police station for detention until they pay bail.

