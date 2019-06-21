Windhoek could run out of water in two years, warns CoW

WINDHOEK - City of Windhoek spokesperson Lydia Amutenya said the current indications are that the available water in the dams can only sustain Windhoek for the next two years.

And if people continue to over consume water recklessly, the dams could even dry up earlier.

“It should be noted that once the dams are empty there will be not enough water to reclaim either, thus the need to understand the impact of severe water scarcity holistically,” said Amutenya while sharing the weekly water watch.

According to information from NamWater this week, the present percentage of full capacity of Swakoppoort, Von Bach and Omatako Dam is 18.0 percent.

Last season, the three dams water level stood at 32.8 percent.

Amutenya said as of this week Monday, the weekly water watch indicated that for the past week the over-consumption stood at three percent more than allowable.

She said the target consumption was 465 000 cubic metres but the consumption recorded was 480 547.84 m3. She said water consumers are expected to meet new total water saving target of 15 percent for the 2019/20, which became effective on May 1, 2019 and water restriction that apply to the severe water scarcity category D will be effective from 1 July 2019.

“The 15 percent target is doable, let us just work together because every drop of water count,” stated Amutenya.

Amutenya added they are currently busy with the awareness campaign, where residents are made aware of the implications of not saving or over consumption of water.

To be exact, the campaign is creating awareness of water use activities that will be restricted from July 1, 2019. In terms of a bigger picture, it is well known by now that there is a reduction in surface water supply from NamWater and as a result, we need to augment the surface with the reclamation and aquifer.

Amongst others, laundry restriction for hospitality industry and enforce water saving programs, barbershops and hair salons should save water and commercial water reuse is encouraged.

