Windhoek Palm Hotel turns 1 Staff Reporter Business Khomas

×

WINDHOEK - Passionate about service excellence, Windhoek Palm Hotel, situated in Windhoek West, on Friday last week celebrated their first year in hospitality industry.

The hotel, which boasts 26 rooms, conference facilities, a boardroom, a beauty spa and a pool bar, amongst other services, was birthed from Windhoek Airport Transfers, Tours & Rentals, a company owned by George Mouton.

“We are extremely grateful to our valued loyal clientele for their continued support and pledge to aim for the highest level of service,” expressed Mouton.

The market for accommodation and conferencing remains relatively resilient despite the challenges.

The facility has also endured capacity constraints over the last year, but this has been addressed by management by increasing the seating capacity.

“This is in order to effectively cater for the tourist market in addition to our captive business traveller market,” explained Mouton.

Mouton and his management believe travel and tourism holds considerable potential to contribute towards the holistic growth and development of Namibia. This can be achieved by unlocking economic value and benefits from a variety of sectors and by aiding to build the country’s brand value, image and identity. The industry must be considered beyond attractive destinations – and more from a perspective of being an important economic growth enabler.

2019-11-12 07:30:33 | 1 days ago