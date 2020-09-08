Witbooi contributes to fight against pandemic Steven Klukowski National Khomas

KEETMANSHOOP - Chairperson of the Swapo national leaders assigned to the //Kharas region Lucia Witbooi said the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic has robbed people of their loved ones and livelihoods. She made the remarks while donating more than 800 facemasks yesterday to governor Aletha Frederick on behalf of the region’s inhabitants.

“Covid-19 robbed us of our beloved ones and led to a loss of income for many losing their jobs due to ongoing retrenchments as a result of economic challenges,” she said. The member of parliament urged //Kharas residents to stand united in the fight against Covid-19, as per President Hage Geingob’s national call. She added the only way to win the fight is for all to adapt to and adhere to regulations put in place to stop further spread of the coronavirus. “You should at all times sanitise your hands, wear facemasks and maintain the mandatory social distance,’’ she added. Witbooi said she had solicited the facemasks from the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade as well as from local and Windhoek-based businessmen. On her part, Frederick heartfully thanked Witbooi for her initiative, adding that every bit received in fighting Covid-19 makes a big difference. “It is saddening to see how businesses are collapsing in our great region, increasing our already high rate of unemployment,’’ she said with great concern. Frederick gave the assurance that the masks will reach their intended beneficiaries, namely health workers and members of the community, especially at health facilities and border posts in the region.

– sklukowski@nepc.com.na

2020-09-08 10:20:21 | 11 hours ago