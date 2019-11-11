Woman dies after snake bite John Muyamba National Kavango East

RUNDU - A 34-year-old woman died at Nduno village in Kavango West region after she was bitten by an unidentified poisonous snake while she was asleep in her traditional hut.

It’s alleged that the deceased was bitten by a on her right arm last week Tuesday at around 23h00 while she was sleeping.

She allegedly tried to cure herself with traditional medicines but died on Wednesday afternoon at 16h00.

“The deceased was identified as Maria Nekome, 34, from Mpuku village, she was at Nduno for work where she died at her work place. Her corpse was taken to Nankudu hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem,” said the Kavango West crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Rudolf Mbumba on Thursday.



2019-11-11 07:08:01 | 1 days ago