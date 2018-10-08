Woman raped, murdered at Aussenkehr

AUSSENKEHR - Residents of Aussenkehr woke up to the horror news that a lifeless half-naked body of a woman was found at the farm in the //Kharas region last Saturday.

The body was allegedly found lying next to the reed houses at Block Five, without any underwear and skirt, and only covered with a shirt and jersey and it is suspected the deceased was raped and hit on the head with an unknown object.

The deceased was identified as Patrisia Vihemba Madyumo, 32, and the next of kin have been informed, while the suspect is still unknown at this stage, but police investigations are ongoing.

//Kharas crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo, confirmed the incident to New Era, saying police are still investigating the case. The police called on anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) to come forward.



2018-10-08 09:19:10 2 months ago