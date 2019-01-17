Woody dumps Okahandja United for Unam FC

WINDHOEK – The recompense that comes with occupying a coaching seat of the University of Namibia (Unam) football club and being part of a fully-fledged professional set-up are among the aspects that influenced coach Woody Jacobs’ rushed decision to dump Okahandja United FC and join Unam FC, the coach told the media yesterday.

Unam yesterday announced the appointment of Jacobs as new head coach of the varsity’s football club, which is known as Unam FC – replacing Ronnie Kanalelo who resigned late last year.

Jacobs, who will be deputised by Marcello Wakundumo, signed a three-year deal with Unam and the contract is subject to appraisal at the end of every season.

Unam FC Chairman Prof. Frednard Gideon applauded Jacobs and Wakundumo for their appointment as heads of the club’s technical department, but reminded the pair that the club has for this season set out various objectives that are in line with both coaches’ respective contracts.

Jacobs, who comes with a whale-sized CV to Unam having already coached at almost all clubs campaigning in the country’s topflight football league, expressed gratitude to the club’s management for granting him the opportunity to mentor Unam FC, something he described as a “longtime dream to coach at Unam as it is the dream of every local coach”.

2019-01-17 09:51:06 1 days ago