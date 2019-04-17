Workers at Katima’s Oshilongo Energy fear retrenchments

KATIMA MULILO – Oshilongo Energy Shell filling station in Katima Mulilo is facing serious financial challenges that could lead to rentrenchment of some of its 20 employees. As of late last year, the filling station would go for days without fuel, while employees’ salaries have also been numerously delayed.

The fuel station is currently without fuel and employees did not receive their March salaries up to now.

The filling station, which also has a grocery shop and houses fast food supplier Pizza Inn, has been a preferred destination for Katima residents. When New Era visited the premises yesterday, the filling station was closed with only two security guards looking after the premises. Pockets of customers also arrived at the station but left as soon as they realised it is not in operation.

Approached for comment, the owner of the filling station Nico Muatuli confirmed to New Era that the filling station has not opened in recent weeks because there is no fuel delievred to it. “There has been a delay from my fuel suppliers,” he said. “There are some reasons why there has been a delay, which I cannot share with the media.”

New Era understands some employees have left their job at the station, while the remaining ones are contemplating a strike to demand what is due to them.

Muatuli denied allegations that workers did not receive their salary for March.

2019-04-17 09:31:21 14 hours ago