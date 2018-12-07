Workshop underway to create awareness on disability

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

WINDHOEK - Disability is a cross-cutting issue that cannot be implemented by one institution alone, if the plight of the disabled is to be met, all sectors must mainstream people with disabilities in their programmes.

This view was expressed by the Deputy Minister for Disability Affairs in the Presidency, Alexia Manombe-Ncube when she officiated at the Training Workshop on Inclusive Development in the Framework of the Convention on the Rights of Person with Disability (CRPD).

The two-day workshop aimed at increasing knowledge and understanding on issues and rights of persons with disability, particularly in relation to education, health and employment brought together United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) representatives, scholars, person with disability, service providers and government officials.

Manombe-Ncube said the workshop is highly necessitated by the fact that disability in an evolving concept that results from the interaction between person with disability and attitudinal and environmental barriers that hinder their full and effective participation in society on an equal basis with others.

“It is therefore imperative that we apply the human rights model in our approaches and intervention,” she told participants.

On his part, UNDESA Chief of the Capacity Development and Partnership Coordination Section, Oleg Serezhin said it is a great privilege for UNDESA to participate and to support this important training together with the Namibian government.

“We are looking forward to working with you over the coming days to share knowledge and experience on promoting the rights of people with disabilities and their inclusion in development,” he stated.

He said the UN has a long history of promoting the rights of person with disabilities and its commitment is rooted in the UN economic and social progress and realisation of universal human rights for a peaceful; and prosperous world.

Serezhin reiterated the convention on the Rights of Person with Disability provides further guidance to UNDESA to strengthen social inclusion and empowered of person with disabilities.

He said in spite of the great advances achieved globally, the adoption of the convention, in many parts of the world, people with disabilities continue to live in precarious situations disproportionately experience poverty and facing barriers that prevent participation in society as equal members.

“Marginalisation can be further compounded for those facing multiple- discrimination, for example on the basis of disability together with race, gender, or age,” he observed.

He further said the international community has been making continuing efforts to strengthen the policy framework to address these existing challenges, embodies in major frameworks such as 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and SDG’s

