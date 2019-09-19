‘Xenophobic’ slur leaves one dead

OMUTHIYA – An argument originating from an alleged xenophobic slur turned ugly when a 28-year-old Angolan national was stabbed to death on Monday.

The deceased was stabbed once on the left side of the chest, and died on the spot, says Oshikoto’s regional crime investigation coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Naomi Katjiua.

“It is alleged that accused Salom Mweneni Johannes, 24, called the deceased a ‘foreigner’, and an argument ensued. The accused then drew a kitchen knife and stabbed the deceased once. The two were drinking together at Omalusheno cuca shops at Onakankuzi village,” said Katjiua.

The deceased was employed as a domestic worker in the same village.

The perpetrator was arrested and has appeared in Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court.

In unrelated crimes, the police in Oshikoto registered three cases of housebreaking last week, which involve the theft of 20 watches with a combined value of N$200 000. The watches were stolen from the resident of Weyand Andres, a well-known businessperson in Tsumeb. No Items recovered yet.

Still in Tsumeb, another case of housebreaking was reported when unknown suspects stole a 129 inch Samsung television including a Samsung Galaxy tablet, both valued at N$17 000.

“It is alleged that suspects entered the house through the main door which was only closed but not locked. Suspects are unknown and nothing was recovered,” added Katjiua.

Furthermore, Katjiua said an unknown amount of money and boxes of cigarettes worth N$230 200, were stolen from Onethindi Sport Bar and Mini Market last week Tuesday.

“It is alleged the suspect broke the back window of the shop with an unknown object, entered and stole the items and money. The suspect has been identified through CCTV camera in the office but is not yet arrested. He fled and is believed to be hiding in Otjiwarongo. No recoveries made yet,” she added.



2019-09-19 07:08:16 11 hours ago