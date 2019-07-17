Young African case to be resolved this month – NFA

WINDHOEK – Chairperson of the Fifa-appointed Normalisation Committee Hilda Basson-Namundjebo, yesterday told New Era Sport that the international football governing body has provided them with a clear roadmap on how to go about the protracted Young African FC appeal and she now expects the matter to be resolved before end of this month.

Gobabis club Young African, which was demoted last season by the Namibia Premier League (NPL) Disciplinary Committee (DC) and also had two failed attempts with the Windhoek High Court in an effort to have their demotion reversed, launched their appeal with the Namibia Football Association (NFA) but their case has since been gathering dust at Football House in Katutura, as the local football federation does not have an Appeals Committee in place to hear the case.

But speaking to our sports crew yesterday, an optimistic Basson-Namundjebo said there has been communication with Fifa in that regard and an Appeals Committee will soon be installed to immediately start looking into the prolonged case of Young African, and preferably make a decision on the club’s future before end of this month.

“As you might be aware, local football activities for all our leagues for the new season are expected to be in motion hopefully by next month [August], which means the Appeals Committee that will soon be established should work on the Young African matter and have an outcome before August, because we don’t want to enter a new season with pending cases and so forth.

So, there has been constant communication with Fifa and that [the appeal] should be resolved this month without any further delays,” she said

2019-07-17 10:48:49 1 days ago