Young author writes about life's struggles

WINDHOEK - A 22-year-old author and microbiologist, Maria Kangala, has published a book about the struggles of life titled, Learning the Hard Way.

The book is a guide through young adulthood and is based on Kangala’s life experiences and the lessons thereof.

“There is a certain kind of magic that happens when we reflect on our experiences, learn from them and attain a certain kind of personal growth that allows us to deal with succeeding events differently,” says she.

Growing up in the village of Ondobe, Ohangwena Region, she has always been passionate about reading and writing. She adopted a habit of reflecting on events in her life, obtaining valuable life lessons from them and thus attaining personal growth.

Realising the significant lessons from her life experiences compelled her to write the book, to share her meaningful lessons with the world and ensure that young people realise that events in their lives, positive or negative, can be significant when decoded with a positive mindset.

“Learning the Hard Way is described as a light and funny read that can be used as a guide through self-leadership, personal growth and a personal guide through young adulthood,” she explains.

The book is available at Antonio Arts, Town Square. More information available @0817587223.

2018-10-24 10:12:10 2 months ago