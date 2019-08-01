Young coastal music producer commits suicide

WALVIS BAY - A young talented music producer from Walvis Bay, Kyle Adams (22) died early Monday morning in the Welwitschia Private Hospital.

Adams who is well known among his coastal musical peers allegedly tried to commit suicide on Sunday around 17h00 at their family residence in Jan Jonker Afrikaner Street.

According to the Namibian police crime coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, Adams allegedly stole a key of his father’s firearm safe and removed a revolver.

He apparently went to his room with the fire-arm and shot himself in the head.

However, he only sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to the Welwitschia Private Hospital and immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, where he died the next day .

Adams did not leave a suicide note and no foul play is suspected by the police.



2019-08-01 06:59:33 9 hours ago