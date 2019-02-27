Young lasses venture into slush beverages

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK – Two young Namibian lasses have taken a lead against youth unemployment with a venture providing alcoholic and non-alcoholic slush beverages.

Juliana Persaud and Tangi Nuukala set up a small and medium enterprise (SME) in 2018 naming it Brain Freeze. “We established the brand because of the gap that exists in the current market,” they explain, adding that when it comes to new businesses it is important to notice the gap in the market or to find the niche. “Currently there are no local slush beverages being offered and we identified the need to implement this product,” they said. Because of the lack of slush products in Namibia, they decided to tap into the market having identified the need to provide this at a very affordable price to local customers.

With every business or company, the idea is to become a household name and this is no different for Brain Freeze working towards expanding the brand to more towns across the country and to showcase it at more events. Corporate social responsibility being every company’s obligation, same goes for Brain Breeze which is one of the major reasons for their establishment n being able to give back to the community and doing more charity events as one of their core values.

Brain Freeze has so far been taking part in most events in Namibia, ranging from the Windhoek Pop Up Festival, Coastal Fiesta, Wing It’s Birthday Bash as well as the Windhoek City Market, etc., which has aided the brand’s growth.

