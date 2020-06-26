Youngsters accused  of rape deny guilt

Three young men from Gobabis in the Omaheke region this week denied guilt on 15 counts of rape during their trial in the Windhoek High Court. Each of them is facing five counts of rape, one count of assault by threat and one count of theft.

The youngsters, who were 15 and 19 years old at the time of the alleged rape, did not offer a plea explanation and put the onus on the State to prove the allegations against them.

It is alleged by the State that they took turns to rape a woman at the Damara Block Squatters camp in Gobabis on 6 March 2016 and they helped each other in committing the offence.

According to the charge sheet, Kingsley Balzer who was 15 at the time, Fritz Naobeb also 15 at the time and Norman Witbeen who was 19 at the time threatened the victim with a knife and a panga.

They are also accused of sexually violating and intimidating the victim. According to the indictment, the victim was on her way home during the early morning hours of the night, after socialising with friends when the three accused accosted and raped her and as a means of subduing her threatened to hit her with a panga and stole her cell phone.

Yesterday, the complainant took the stand and testified about the events.

According to her, Witbeen was armed with a knife and Noabeb with a panga and they threatened to kill her if she refuses to have intercourse with them.

Afraid for her life, she complied with their demands, the woman told the court.

According to her, while Balzer was on top of her, his accomplices held her down while Noabeb stood by with the panga.

After Balzer was finished, she said, Naobeb took his turn and laid the panga next to her body while Witbeen stood by threatening her with the knife and after Noabeb was finished Witbeen had his turn and they then ran away.

She further said that they were mockingly laughing at her while they took their turns.

Defence lawyers Giant Kauari, Milton Engelbrecht and Jermaine Muchali all during cross-examination told the victim that she consented to have sex with all three of their clients. The prosecution is represented by Tuna Iitula. The trial continues today. – rrouth@nepc.com.na

